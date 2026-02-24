Cartel violence disrupts Mexico trade corridors, but freight still moving

A deadly military operation targeting the leadership of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) has rattled western Mexico’s logistics network, disrupting ports, airports and key inland freight corridors critical to U.S.-Mexico trade.
Mexico’s National Security Secretary reported Monday that 25 members of the country’s National Guard were killed in clashes in the state of Jalisco. Eight members of the CJNG cartel also died in the military operation, according to CNN.
The violence followed a federal raid that resulted in the death of CJNG leader Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes. In the aftermath, cartel-linked groups erected road blockades, set vehicles ablaze and disrupted transportation corridors across Jalisco, Colima, Guanajuato, Veracruz and Tamaulipas.
The Port of Manzanillo closed temporarily on Sunday, Guadalajara’s airport faced severe disruptions and cargo flight cancellations, and customs operations in Guadalajara and Manzanillo were halted.
Road networks across several states experienced blockages and delays, particularly along corridors linking Guadalajara to Pacific ports and the industrial Bajío region.
Mexico’s Security Cabinet later reported that 83% of newly reported road blockades in Jalisco had been cleared, though 65 blockades were initially reported after Sunday’s violence.
Border freight still moving
Despite the unrest, cross-border freight flows at major gateways remain largely intact.
Jordan Dewart, president of Mexico at Redwood Logistics, said the disruption has been concentrated geographically rather than systemic.
“We’re not seeing broad shutdowns, but are seeing localized, temporary disruptions especially in Guadalajara and the Jalisco region,” Dewart told FreightWaves.
“The major crossings like Laredo and El Paso are still moving freight — this instance has been more about pockets of disruption than systemic breakdown.”
Dewart said the impact has included tighter capacity in certain lanes and added transit time when carriers reroute freight or stage equipment outside affected areas.
“Right now, shippers should focus on executing the basics well: vetting carriers, strong in-transit visibility, smart routing, and building a little buffer into critical flows,” he said, adding that companies moving higher-value freight should review cargo insurance coverage.
‘Localized disruption,’ not systemic border crisis
Patti Hinojosa, vice president of Mexico sales and operations at CargoQuotes, echoed that assessment, emphasizing flexibility rather than alarm.
“We have not seen a big issue at the border with cartels, it continues to be a localized disruption,” Hinojosa told FreightWaves.
“We had rescheduled pick ups but not freight stopping altogether. I don’t think there is a need to panic or redesign. They need to have flexibility with pick up windows and tight appointment times,” she said.
Hinojosa said that while certain western corridors have tightened, the core northbound freight arteries serving Texas border crossings remain operational.
While manufacturing slowed and some shifts were canceled in northern Tamaulipas after roadway blockades, international bridges into South Texas remained open, according to a Linkedin post from Naxiely Lopez-Puente, managing editor of the Rio Grande Business Journal.
Ports, airports and warehouses disrupted
While border truck crossings have stayed fluid, the most significant disruptions have occurred deeper inside Mexico.
Global logistics operator Kuehne+Nagel reported that the Port of Manzanillo temporarily closed amid the security operation, and Guadalajara Airport saw numerous flight cancellations, including cargo services.
Customs operations in Guadalajara and Manzanillo halted, and warehouse operations in Guadalajara were paused during initial shifts as a precaution.
Road corridors linking Guadalajara to the Pacific coast and the Bajío region were particularly affected, with blockages and delays.
Kuehne+Nagel said maritime and customs authorities introduced temporary restrictions, controlled physical access and remote administrative procedures to mitigate risk, underscoring how quickly violence can ripple into port and intermodal operations.