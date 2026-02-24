Cartel violence disrupts Mexico trade corridors, but freight still moving

A deadly military operation targeting the leadership of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) has rattled western Mexico’s logistics network, disrupting ports, airports and key inland freight corridors critical to U.S.-Mexico trade.

Mexico’s National Security Secretary reported Monday that 25 members of the country’s National Guard were killed in clashes in the state of Jalisco. Eight members of the CJNG cartel also died in the military operation, according to CNN.

The violence followed a federal raid that resulted in the death of CJNG leader Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes. In the aftermath, cartel-linked groups erected road blockades, set vehicles ablaze and disrupted transportation corridors across Jalisco, Colima, Guanajuato, Veracruz and Tamaulipas.

The Port of Manzanillo closed temporarily on Sunday, Guadalajara’s airport faced severe disruptions and cargo flight cancellations, and customs operations in Guadalajara and Manzanillo were halted.