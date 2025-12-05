Cast your vote for America’s favorite freight town!

Behind every product on store shelves and every online order delivered to your doorstep is a network of freight towns that keep America moving. But which town is the best? We let YOU decide with our new America’s Top Freight Towns contest.
Everyone knows the major players, from Memphis to Ontario to New York, but what about the small town with a big role in moving goods? The warehouse in rural South Dakota that created hundreds of jobs? The river city with a port in a fly-over state?
We’re building recognition for the freight and logistics centers that play crucial roles in our daily lives. We want to bring together community voices from across the country to identify which towns are doing the most to drive our supply chain forward.
How to Enter and Vote
Participating in America’s Top Freight Towns is easy; the voting process takes less than a minute.
Cast your vote here, and after you’ll have the opportunity to share your insights about what makes your community special, whether it’s strategic location, history, infrastructure, innovative logistics solutions, or the dedicated workforce that keeps freight moving.
Why Your Vote Matters
Freight towns tend to operate behind the scenes, and their critical work is invisible to most Americans. Your vote helps bring these communities into the spotlight as vital logistics hubs.
You’re helping to showcase growth potential, job creation, and the economic ripple effects that these logistics centers generate.
Who better to speak about a freight town’s importance than the people who live and work there? Your vote allows you to share firsthand insights and experiences about what makes your community unique.
This is a grassroots effort to celebrate the communities that keep our nation running. It doesn’t matter if you’re a truck driver, warehouse worker, logistics manager, or a proud resident of a freight town, we want to know what towns are the best!
Take one minute to add your voice and make sure your community receives the acknowledgment it deserves!
Click here to learn more about why your vote matters.