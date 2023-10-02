Cause of Estes Express technology failure unclear

Estes Express was suffering a significant technology outage Monday morning, though it was not immediately clear whether it was a cybersecurity breach or an internal failure of technology at the Richmond, Virginia-based LTL carrier.
In an email to FreightWaves following the submission of questions, a spokesman for privately held Estes said the company had “experienced a technical outage impacting a number of systems across our network. We are continuing core operations while we address this issue.”
However, the company did not disclose whether the outage was a cyberattack of an internal system.
“At this point, we cannot share an estimated time when these systems will be online and apologize to anyone affected by this situation,” the company said in the statement. “Anyone needing to contact Estes can contact their account manager.”
The statement aligned with an Estes announcement of its technology problems released overnight Sunday via a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. That outlet can be reached via a cellphone using the X app and would not need the company’s technology to be posted.
Phone calls made by FreightWaves to the main Richmond headquarters were answered with a recorded message that the call “could not be completed as dialed.” Phone calls made to two Estes depots returned the same message.
Multiple attempts from different individuals at FreightWaves to access the company’s website resulted in a message that the site could not be reached.
3 Comments
Dotty
Thanks for this information as my husband called me at home asking me to try to reach the web site which he thought might be down as he couldn’t use the app or reach the site. My husband’s company has had recent issues with Estes delivery. He currently has a shipment from 9/15/23 which hasn’t arrived and was told last week that it would move this weekend. Makes me wonder if this is more than a mere “system” down time issue since when I asked him who his account representative was so I could contact them via text, he advised that he hadn’t had one for a while and was conducting his business with them via their app. He indicated that they told him they were having a problem with available drivers. So…….if you can’t contact them via the app, phone, or reach their site and …..you have no representative to contact, how do you access information regarding your freight shipment and what do you tell your customer?????