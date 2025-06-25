Check Call: It’s about giving more than receiving 

(GIF: GIPHY)

It’s another month, which brings another book review. Special thanks to Kodie Yost for the recommendation. This month’s review is on The Go-Giver, by Bob Burg and John David Mann. Overall, the book gets 3.75/5 stars.

Compared to other management and leadership books, many of the principles are the same, but how the Go-Giver presents the takeaways is unique and polarizing. The Go-Giver is written as a fictional story.

The story follows Joe, a go-getter salesman who’s hustling for a big quarter-end close. But when his usual tactics fall short, Joe meets a series of mentors who introduce him to “The Five Laws of Stratospheric Success.”

The Five Laws of Stratospheric Success, as defined in the book, are: