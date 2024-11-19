Check Call: Q3 data promises more cargo theft issues in the future 

(GIF: GIPHY)

It seems that no matter how hard Dora tries, Swiper will always continue to swipe. Overhaul has released some new quarterly cargo theft data for Q3. To no one’s surprise, cargo theft numbers haven’t improved. Overall cargo theft is up 6.2% compared to Q2.

The average loss value of shipments was $176,290 in Q3 with 5.56 cargo thefts happening on an average day in the U.S.. The main type of cargo theft was pilferage (65%) which is atypical with some of the larger cargo theft trends in which a full truckload might be stolen or someone might be the victim of identity theft.

As for what products were the hottest commodity for theft in Q3, electronics takes home the prize with 30%. The rest of the categories were fairly evenly matched. Miscellaneous goods came in second with 18%, auto parts got 12%, food and drink got 11%, and home and garden took 10%.

An interesting thing to note is that Thursday was the most popular day for theft with 18% of all reported cargo thefts happening that day. Saturday and Sunday have the lowest likelihood of theft. The top location for theft in Q3 was unsecured parking lots with 25% of all thefts happening there. That is separate from truckstops and fuel stops; 19% of all cargo thefts happen there.



