Check Call:  Shippers and 3PLs not seeing eye to eye

(GIF: GIPHY)

The annual Third‑Party Logistics Study from NTT DATA, Penske and Penn State has been published for 2025. This year’s report focuses on the relationships between shippers and 3PLs. It’s a benchmark of what is working and what needs a tune‑up in the industry.

Shipper–3PL partnerships remain solid; 89% of shipper respondents said their relationships are successful, a decrease from 95% in the previous year. Among 3PL respondents, 94% said their relationships were successful, down slightly from the prior year’s result of 99%.

This underscores the importance of check-ins with shippers and managing those relationships. It’s a concerning trend that shippers are losing satisfaction with their 3PL provider. If it continues, shippers will look for new providers to meet their happiness levels.

Regarding organizational changes, 61% of shippers and 73% of 3PLs agree that managing change is mission-critical. So much so that 58% of shippers and 76% of 3PLs are actively using structured change‑management tools.



