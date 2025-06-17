Check Call:  Shippers and 3PLs not seeing eye to eye

The annual Third‑Party Logistics Study from NTT DATA, Penske and Penn State has been published for 2025. This year’s report focuses on the relationships between shippers and 3PLs. It’s a benchmark of what is working and what needs a tune‑up in the industry.
Shipper–3PL partnerships remain solid; 89% of shipper respondents said their relationships are successful, a decrease from 95% in the previous year. Among 3PL respondents, 94% said their relationships were successful, down slightly from the prior year’s result of 99%.
This underscores the importance of check-ins with shippers and managing those relationships. It’s a concerning trend that shippers are losing satisfaction with their 3PL provider. If it continues, shippers will look for new providers to meet their happiness levels.
Regarding organizational changes, 61% of shippers and 73% of 3PLs agree that managing change is mission-critical. So much so that 58% of shippers and 76% of 3PLs are actively using structured change‑management tools.
About 74% of shippers say they’d switch providers based on AI. 3PLs that offer AI solutions will gain a significant competitive advantage. But to succeed, 3PLs will need to overcome the challenges of system integration, lack of skilled personnel, and making the right AI investments to meet shippers’ expectations.
The Amazon effect is plaguing 3PLs, as consumers in large markets are expecting deliveries from shippers in two days or less. Nearly half of shippers report that sub‑2‑day delivery and real-time tracking are now table stakes. Sustainability is no longer a “nice-to-have”: environmental accountability is becoming a decision driver.
Regionalization is a big move in 2025. About 76% of shippers and 71% of 3PLs are shifting toward nearshoring or reshaping production to be more local/regional.
“The supply chain environment is changing. A lot of organizations are contemplating alternate approaches and rethinking their strategies. As a result, they are taking a more critical, in-depth look at their relationships and partnerships,” said Dr. C. John Langley, clinical professor, supply chain information systems and director of development, Center for Supply Chain Research at Smeal College of Business at The Pennsylvania State University and founder of the annual study.
What this means for brokers & 3PLs:
- Double down on change management: Build playbooks. Prepare people. Become the glue during volatile periods.
- Invest in AI smartly: Don’t chase every shiny tool—pinpoint use cases (like back office automation) with clear ROI.
- Elevate speed, visibility, sustainability: These three are now table stakes. Without investment and effective implementation, shippers will move.
- Be nearshore-ready: Set up domestic fulfillment and regional carrier relationships to support nearshoring trends.