China approves first A321 cargo conversion for Sichuan Airlines

China’s civil aviation authority has approved an American design for modifying a European-made passenger jet so it can carry main-deck cargo, paving the way for Sichuan Airlines to soon operate the narrowbody freighter.

321 Precision Conversions, headquartered near Portland, Oregon, said Thursday that the Civil Aviation Administration of China has validated its Airbus A321-200 conversion design to be operated in China. 321 Precision Conversions is a joint venture between Precision Aircraft Solutions, an engineering firm that designs and makes freighter conversion kits, and cargo-focused Air Transport Services Group.

Sichuan Airlines placed an order for multiple conversion kits last spring.

A handful of airlines this year have pulled back on plans for freighter conversions with the air cargo market in a pronounced downturn and having excess capacity.

The 321 Precision design is the first A321 converted freighter cleared to fly in China. An Airbus affiliate also does A321 conversions.

Sichuan Airlines took the unusual step of essentially installing the conversion kits itself through a maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility in Chengdu owned by its parent company. Most airlines and leasing companies don’t own their own repair stations and those that do typically don’t do conversions. The conversion process includes plugging the windows and installing a large door for cargo containers.





The Sichuan Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Co., Ltd., which is paid by 321 Precision to do the touch labor using its design, has nearly finished the conversion process and is expected to deliver the reconfigured A321 to Sichuan Airlines in November, according to a news release.

The plane was previously operated in passenger service by Air Macau.

Sichuan Airlines operates more than 180 passenger aircraft but wants to grow its small all-cargo fleet. It operates three factory-built Airbus A330-200 widebody freighters and one converted A330-300 freighter on lease, according to database Planespotters.com

The A321 passenger-to-freighter aircraft from Precision can hold 14 containers on the main deck and 10 small containers on the lower level, although some operators don’t bother using the smaller belly hold or just use it for loose cargo. The design doesn’t have any permanent ballast in the rear, which allows the aircraft to use less fuel than other designs, according to the company. It can support both types of engines used on an A321.

More FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

