China hits US with tariffs, rare earth export controls

China will impose a 34% tariff on imports of all U.S. products beginning next Thursday, the country’s Customs Tariff Commission said Friday.

The new tariff matches the rate of U.S. “reciprocal” tariffs that President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday, claiming China has imposed duties and other measures on American goods that amount to a 67% trade barrier.

“China firmly opposes this and will take countermeasures to safeguard its own rights and interests,” China’s Commerce Ministry said in a statement. “There are no winners in trade wars, and there is no way out for protectionism. China urges the U.S. to immediately lift unilateral tariffs and properly resolve differences with its trading partners through equal dialogue.”

China was the third-ranked U.S. trading partner in 2024 at $582 billion in cross-border commerce.



