China port fees need more nuanced strategy, shipping industry tells hearing 

The first of two days of federal hearings March 24-25 on proposed port fees targeting Chinese ships as expected drew opposition from trade-related maritime industry stakeholders who said that while they support a revitalization of U.S. shipbuilding, the charges in most cases will make their cost of doing business more expensive.

The fees, which are aimed at helping to restore America’s maritime might, unsurprisingly did find support from domestic shipbuilding interests and unions.

The fees proposed by the United States trade representative (USTR) in February would charge as much as $1.5 million per port call in the U.S. for any container ship built in China, regardless of ownership or flag. Vessels such as crude carriers would also be subject to the fees.

A total 37.8% of the current active container ship fleet was built in Chinese shipyards, according to analyst Alphaliner.



