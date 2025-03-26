Port of Savannah sets record container, rail and truck moves in February

The Georgia Ports Authority said the Port of Savannah moved 479,850 twenty-foot equivalent units, the busiest February on record and a 6% increase from the same month a year ago.

Authority President and Chief Executive Griff Lynch in a release credited the surge to the port’s role as a gateway to the Southeast. Frontloading by importers ahead of planned U.S. tariffs also helped boost U.S. container volumes across major import hubs.

On Feb. 28, the port achieved 2,246 rail lifts, a new record for a 24-hour period, at the Mason Mega Rail Terminal. The hub handles six trains daily or 42 per week, with dwell time of 19-24 hours.

The Garden City Terminal set a new weekly record with 78,950 truck gate transactions in the last week of February. Despite high volumes, the container field remained fluid, with average transaction times of just 35 minutes for single container moves and 54 minutes for dual container moves. The efficiency of dual container moves, accounting for 85% of the port’s container business in February, significantly contributed to overall operational smoothness.



