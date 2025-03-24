Port Authority of New York and New Jersey signs 33-year lease with APM Terminals

In a groundbreaking move, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has announced a 33-year lease extension with APM Terminals, operator of the region’s second-largest container terminal.

The agreement, to run through 2062, marks a milestone in the port’s development and sets a new standard for container terminal contracts.

The deal includes substantial commitments from APM Terminals, a division of Danish shipping conglomerate A.P. Moller–Maersk (OTC: AMKAF). The company will invest over $500 million in the coming years to enhance cargo-handling capacity at its 350-acre terminal. This investment aligns with the Port Authority’s Master Plan 2050, which anticipates a doubling or tripling of cargo volumes by midcentury.

In an increasing trend, major shipping lines including CMA CGM and MSC have been pursuing terminal development as a means to better expand and control port operations.



