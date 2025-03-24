Report: Top-secret US plans to attack Houthis accidentally shared with journalist

A top-secret group chat of U.S. officials discussing plans for military strikes aimed at reopening shipping in the Red Sea inadvertently included a journalist, according to a new report.

Details of the March 15 attacks against Houthis in Yemen were discussed in a group chat on the open-source, encrypted messaging platform Signal led by Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. Jeffrey Goldberg, editor in chief of The Atlantic, reported that he was accidentally included in the chat, which provided precise information on targets, weapons packages and timing. Goldberg did not divulge that information.

Also on the chat were National Security Adviser Michael Waltz, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff.

The planning also included discussion about how to get European countries to compensate the U.S. for its actions.



