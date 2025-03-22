China’s largest shipping line sees stunning gains in revenue, profits

China’s largest container shipping line saw massive gains in revenue and profits in 2024.

Cosco Shipping Holdings reported operating revenue of $33.29 billion in 2024, an increase of 33.29% from the previous year.

The world’s fourth-largest container carrier (OTC: CICOF) said earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) totaled $9.79 billion, an increase of 90.74% year over year.

Net profit soared by 95% to $7.75 billion, while net profit attributable to shareholders was $6.87 billion, an increase of 105.78% from the previous year.