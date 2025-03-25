Trade groups, businesses speak to both sides of proposed US port fees

Comments regarding proposed punitive U.S. port fees on Chinese-operated and -manufactured cargo ships continue to roll into the Office of the United States Trade Representative, which is holding hearings on the matter this week in Washington.

The fees, which can run as high as $1.5 million per ship per call, are designed to help underwrite a revival of the U.S. shipbuilding industry and fight China’s unfair trade practices.

China in 2024 for the first time assumed the top position among shipbuilding nations, claiming more than a combined half of the global operating fleet and orderbook for new vessels.

While there is general agreement that the U.S. military and merchant fleets would benefit from revitalized domestic shipyards, businesses say the fees incurred by the preponderance of Chinese-built ships in the fleets of the largest container carriers, and proposed escalating requirements that American exports be hauled on U.S.-built and -flagged vessels, would mean serious financial and logistical hardships on U.S. industry and its customers.



