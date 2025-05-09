China’s ZPMC warns of port shutdown if crane tariff goes through

WASHINGTON — Imposing a 100% tax on the world’s primary supplier of container gantry cranes could lead to supply chain chaos and major damage to the U.S. economy, according to China’s Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co. (ZPMC).

In comments filed with the U.S. trade representative, ZPMC, which according to the U.S. government has the largest share of the ship-to-shore (STS) crane market, warned that USTR’s proposal to impose a 100% tariff on its cranes would prevent ZPMC from providing new or replacement cranes, parts and components that allow U.S. ports to operate efficiently and compete with other ports.

“The tariffs will significantly increase costs for U.S. port customers, and lead to low efficiencies in port supply chain operations due to material reliance on aging equipment or even a complete halt of port operations,” ZPMC told USTR, ahead of a hearing the agency is holding on the tariff proposal on May 19.

“The additional costs on U.S. ports will significantly increase the costs of consumer products, increase the costs of U.S. exports, and create serious inflationary pressures on the U.S. economy.”



