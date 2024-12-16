Christmas tree shipping season in full swing across the country

During the holiday season, the usually low-volume Pacific Northwest changes from one of the easiest regions to source truckload capacity to one of the most difficult.

From late November to around Christmas Eve, thousands of loads of Christmas trees from Oregon and Washington put a strain on the nation’s shipping capacity.

Spot rates for loads moving from Portland, Oregon, to Chicago reached as high $6,667 in early December, according to SONAR TRAC. Most Christmas tree loads are handled on short-term rate agreements due to their extremely seasonal nature.

As of Monday, spot rates for the Portland-to-Chicago lane was around $5,334.94.



