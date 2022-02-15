Cleo announces proactive approach to avoiding SLA violations

The supply chain disruption of 2021 has empowered businesses of all types to more closely enforce service level agreements (SLAs). With capacity tight, manufacturing time limited and warehouse space constrained, any violations of SLAs can be used to get out of current SLAs.

Businesses that rely on SLAs, though, are often unprepared when a violation occurs, unable to gain insight into customer expectations or potential issues until it is too late. Cleo, an ecosystem integration software company that specializes in retail and e-commerce sellers, announced on Tuesday a new SLA technology that it said will help businesses remain compliant with SLAs.

The company said its Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC) Cockpit with RADAR (real-time analytics, data-driven action and results) is the industry’s first integration-driven automated SLA compliance and risk-notification framework. RADAR enables early detection and real-time alerting of at-risk operational SLAs, it said.

“RADAR … leverages digital and operational precision to completely turn the tables on SLA mandates,” Mahesh Rajasekharan, president and CEO of Cleo, said. “With compliance requirements constantly changing and penalties getting steeper, it’s high time supply chain-driven manufacturing, logistics and distribution companies have the wherewithal to proactively take control by optimizing operations and KPIs. Our customers will be able to create ecosystem trust, improve their reputations and build predictable performance.”

RADAR eliminates the manual processes used by many businesses. No longer is data manually pulled from spreadsheets, enterprise resource planning modules or custom-built solutions only to then be analyzed for possible violations in a “rear-view mirror” manner. Cleo said the solution will automate the entire process and provide a “forward-looking windshield” for organizations by bringing real-time monitoring and management to the fore.

CIC RADAR offers critical components and tools, including:

SLA monitoring and management, including intuitively configuring globally accessible SLA definitions and filtering and reporting on operations by SLA status. SLA notifications to receive immediate notification for at-risk or missed SLAs and opt into SLA alerts to get insights needed based on user role. SLA dashboards that allow the viewing of SLA metrics by customer and partner and allow for the prioritization and acting on impacted transactions to protect revenue, relationships and reputation.

“Literally no one else in the integration market has an SLA management offering like RADAR, and there’s a reason for that,” Rajasekharan said. “Providing companies with the agility to rethink how they set up, monitor, measure and optimize business performance is a technological challenge too big for most, but Cleo has done it.”

The solution is built on Cleo’s CIC Cockpit, a cloud-based integration platform that brings end-to-end integration visibility across API, EDI and non-EDI systems. According to the company, SLAs in the new RADAR component can be configured in minutes by business, operational or technical users to instantly create dashboards and charts to monitor key performance indicators in real-time. Additionally, users can quickly create thresholds to receive alerts and notifications before SLA violations occur. Each user gets to define alerts that are relevant or valuable to that person’s specific role, making every real-time notification timely and actionable.

