Clever solutions to local delivery — At Your Doorstep

We love seeing the UPS or FedEx driver walk up to our doors and drop off the packages we’ve ordered, but what if the delivery vehicle was a cute, miniature, semiautonomous truck?

Meet the Cleveron 701, Cleveron’s solution to local, last-mile delivery. Kaylee Nix talks to Cleveron Chief of Sales and Marketing Edith Väli about what this deployment means for the future of small parcel delivery.

Cleveron is based in Estonia and has been soft-testing the 701 vehicle for six months. Väli says several companies in the U.S. have already expressed interest in the vehicle and its software, but there are hurdles to jump before deployment in the States.

Most of these hurdles are regulatory and Väli says the same challenges exist for deploying the vehicle across the European market. As far as being semiautonomous, the 701 is driverless but is remotely monitored by a person who can take over control of the vehicle in emergencies.

Check out the Cleveron 701 in action here.

