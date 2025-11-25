CMA CGM connects U.S. services with new Vietnam barge

CMA CGM has introduced a new barge service linking a manufacturing center in Vietnam with a major port offering ocean transportation to the United States.
The Que Vo to Haiphong barge service connects key industrial zones in Northern Vietnam including Bac Ninh, Hanoi, Phu Tho and surrounding areas, to east and west coasts in the U.S. market.
The carrier currently operates a barge network to Vietnam’s Vung Tau port.
The new corridor provides a cost-effective solution, faster, and lower environmental impact ensuring seamless business flow from Northern Vietnam to major U.S. major ports and IPI (inland point intermodal), the French liner said in an announcement. Que Vo service is integrated with three core U.S. maritime services from Haiphong – the Eagle Express premium service transiting from Haiphong to Los Angeles in 19 days, CBX to the U.S. East Coast and Pearl to the U.S. West Coast.
U.S. import statistics show Vietnam among the fastest-growing origins, with container imports from Vietnam up around 25% year-over-year by late summer 2025, helping offset weaker growth from China. Manufacturing has also shifted to other Asian countries amid the U.S. tariff fight with China.
The barge operates bi-weekly for both export and import traffic, with a transit time of just two days.
CMA CGM in May launched an electric container barge connecting Nike’s manufacturing sites in Vietnam with the Cai Mep container port.
Find more articles by Stuart Chirls here.
Related coverage:
Port Houston cargo surges in October as Foxconn eyes major expansion
Maersk relocates North American HQ to Charlotte
Loose wire led to ship collapsing Baltimore bridge: NTSB