Port Houston cargo surges in October as Foxconn eyes major expansion

Port Houston closed October with strong momentum across several key cargo sectors, even as global freight trends remain mixed.
The port handled 365,773 twenty-foot equivalent units in October, an 18% year-over-year increase compared to the same month in 2024.
“Container volumes, surprisingly, surged for the month compared to September and last year, and we’re now up 5.6% in loaded TEU and nearly 6% in total TEU. Ryan Mariacher, chief operations officers, said during the Nov. 11 commission meeting.
“Exports continue to drive our growth, now up over 9% for the year. There is still a lot of doubt in the market, especially on the import side, but Houston continues to prove it’s resilient in the market.”
Total tonnage at public facilities was up 6% year-to-date, with more than 46 million tons handled so far in 2025. Multipurpose facility tonnage was slightly down for the month, but remains up over 3% year-to-date.
Breakbulk cargo showed one of the month’s biggest surges, climbing more than 21%, driven by stronger-than-expected performance at Northside Turning Basin and Jacintoport facilities in the Houston Ship Channel.
Dry bulk growth slowed slightly in October, but remains up nearly 7% year-to-date. Liquid bulk showed a slight increase for the month, but remains down about 5% for the year.
Port Houston leadership expressed confidence heading into 2026, noting strong financial performance through October.
Revenues reached $579 million, up about 10% year-over-year, and the port expects 5% revenue growth next year, driven by continued container strength and new capacity additions at Barbours Cut and Bayport.
Commissioners and port staff at the meeting also pointed to Foxconn’s growing manufacturing plans in the Houston area as a major future catalyst for the port’s export volumes.
Foxconn is investing $450 million in the Houston area to build an AI server manufacturing facility, according to the Greater Houston Partnership. The investment will create 600 direct jobs and have an estimated economic impact of $920 million.
Following a recent port-led trade mission through Taipei and Tokyo, commissioner feedback indicated that Foxconn is preparing major industrial investments in the Greater Houston region.
“Foxconn has so many big plans for this area. Talk about cargo volumes going out — it’s going to be incredible,” Charlie Jenkins, CEO of Port Houston, said during the Nov. 11 meeting.