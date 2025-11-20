Port Houston cargo surges in October as Foxconn eyes major expansion

Port Houston closed October with strong momentum across several key cargo sectors, even as global freight trends remain mixed.

The port handled 365,773 twenty-foot equivalent units in October, an 18% year-over-year increase compared to the same month in 2024.

“Container volumes, surprisingly, surged for the month compared to September and last year, and we’re now up 5.6% in loaded TEU and nearly 6% in total TEU. Ryan Mariacher, chief operations officers, said during the Nov. 11 commission meeting.

“Exports continue to drive our growth, now up over 9% for the year. There is still a lot of doubt in the market, especially on the import side, but Houston continues to prove it’s resilient in the market.”