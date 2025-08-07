CO.LAB calls for startups in Sustainable Mobility Accelerator program

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Company Lab (CO.LAB) recently announced it is looking for its next cohort of companies to become part of its Sustainable Mobility Accelerator program.

The program runs for six weeks, during which participants work in-market, focusing on customer acquisition strategies and pilot implementations. While relocating permanently to Chattanooga isn’t required, several past participants have established operations in the city after completing the program.

Tasia Malakasis, CEO of CO.LAB, spoke with FreightWaves about the company’s 16-year history of helping startups scale through its unique accelerator program.

The accelerator, part of CO.LAB’s 16-year history of supporting entrepreneurship, now focuses specifically on mobility innovation, capitalizing on Chattanooga’s unique freight ecosystem where an estimated 85% of the nation’s goods pass through its highways.