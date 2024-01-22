Cold chain tech provider Grip Shipping launches fulfillment service

Cold chain technology provider Grip said Monday that it will open fulfillment centers in Texas, Florida, New Jersey and California.

Grip launched its IT platform a year ago.

The company was founded by former ButcherBox executives Juan Meisel and Jimmy Cooper. In a statement, Meisel said that “most brands still ship their products the same way they have for decades: By handling their products to a carrier and hoping for the best.”





Meisel added that perishables D2C brands “need a logistics partner who can provide them with a world-class, dynamic shipping solution that allows them to better serve their customers and increase margins.”