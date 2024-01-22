Watch Now


Cold chain tech provider Grip Shipping launches fulfillment service

Cold chain technology provider Grip’s new fulfillment service is aimed at the perishables e-commerce direct-to-consumer segment.

Mark Solomon
·
Cold chain specialist Grip adds fulfillment centers (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Cold chain technology provider Grip said Monday that it will open fulfillment centers in Texas, Florida, New Jersey and California. 

Grip launched its IT platform a year ago.

The company was founded by former ButcherBox executives Juan Meisel and Jimmy Cooper. In a statement, Meisel said that “most brands still ship their products the same way they have for decades: By handling their products to a carrier and hoping for the best.”


Meisel added that perishables D2C brands “need a logistics partner who can provide them with a world-class, dynamic shipping solution that allows them to better serve their customers and increase margins.”

Mark Solomon

Formerly the Executive Editor at DC Velocity, Mark Solomon joined FreightWaves as Managing Editor of Freight Markets. Solomon began his journalistic career in 1982 at Traffic World magazine, ran his own public relations firm (Media Based Solutions) from 1994 to 2008, and has been at DC Velocity since then. Over the course of his career, Solomon has covered nearly the whole gamut of the transportation and logistics industry, including trucking, railroads, maritime, 3PLs, and regulatory issues. Solomon witnessed and narrated the rise of Amazon and XPO Logistics and the shift of the U.S. Postal Service from a mail-focused service to parcel, as well as the exponential, e-commerce-driven growth of warehouse square footage and omnichannel fulfillment.