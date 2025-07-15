ColdTrack gets 100% pack accuracy for perishable order fulfillment

ColdTrack, a leader in logistics and fulfillment for cold and frozen eCommerce brands, has made waves with the introduction of a pioneering 100% Pack Accuracy Guarantee. This guarantee is a significant achievement made possible by ColdTrack’s substantial $10 million investment in technology and automation. At the heart of this improvement is ColdTrack Live, the company’s bespoke order management system, and its partnership with Deposco’s Warehouse Management System (WMS), both pivotal in transforming their pick-and-pack operations.

The operational changes at ColdTrack have nearly eliminated errors in their warehouse services, achieving an impressive 99.9% pack accuracy rate, improving order accuracy by 67% from the previous year.

CFO Josh Abramson emphasized, “We are committed to providing our partners with the highest level of service and reliability. Making a deliberate multi-million dollar investment in our technology, which is powered by top-tier talent recruited from across the industry, has transformed our operations to enable unprecedented accuracy. Our Pack Accuracy Guarantee is a testament to our tech-forward approach and the commitment of our team to excellence, innovation, and client satisfaction.”

ColdTrack commits to reimbursing clients promptly if any errors are detected in orders picked and packed at their facilities. Such a contract ties directly into their technological upgrades, starting from the moment inventory enters their operations, where each item is scanned for information, such as lot numbers and expiration dates.

“In perishable fulfillment, order accuracy is the difference between a delighted customer and a costly, brand-damaging experience,” said Josh Lett, Senior Vice President of Professional Services at Deposco, in a news release. “ColdTrack’s investment in our WMS platform demonstrates their exceptional commitment to their customers’ success. This investment delivers immediate value through error-proofed operations, white-glove expertise and support, and long-term dividends in customer satisfaction and retention—so brands can focus on growth rather than fulfillment worries at a time when operating expenses run high and consumer loyalty is never a given.”

Further enhancing their processes, ColdTrack Live OMS introduces innovative tools like a weather-based coolant algorithm, revolutionizing how perishable shipments are managed by adjusting coolant variables according to destinations. This feature empowers ColdTrack staff by refining upstream order logic and reducing manual intervention, enhancing accuracy.

“The combination of ColdTrack Live OMS and Deposco WMS has been phenomenal from a productivity and performance management standpoint,” said Margaret Szczykutowicz, VP of Fulfillment Operations, ColdTrack, in a news release. “The level of precision data provided from Deposco allowed us to implement an incentive program to reward our top order selectors, boosting order accuracy rates by 40%.”

In addition to the vast order accuracy improvements, the company has also realized a 128% increase in order packing velocity, shipping deadline adherence of 99.9%, and inventory management accuracy of 99.8%.

ColdTrack’s position in the market as a front-runner in cold chain logistics is solidified with their 100% Pack Accuracy Guarantee. This move not only reassures clients of their precision in order fulfillment but also allows businesses to focus on core operations, secure in the dependability of their logistics partner.