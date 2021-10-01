Connecting sustainability, supplier diversity and resilience — Medically Necessary

Hospital systems aim to make their communities healthier. Traditionally that means simply providing health care. But more often hospitals are going a step further, trying to create healthier communities by working with local suppliers and reducing pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.

On this episode of Medically Necessary, Matt Blois looks at how health care institutions’ efforts to reach out to communities create a cycle of healthier living for the whole environment. He welcomes Shane Hughes, strategic supplier manager at Intermountain Healthcare, to talk about why being healthy and staying healthy go hand-in-hand with diversity and outreach.



