Connecting sustainability, supplier diversity and resilience — Medically Necessary

Medical supply chains can be cyclical instead of linear

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixFriday, October 1, 2021
Less than a minute

Hospital systems aim to make their communities healthier. Traditionally that means simply providing health care. But more often hospitals are going a step further, trying to create healthier communities by working with local suppliers and reducing pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.

On this episode of Medically Necessary, Matt Blois looks at how health care institutions’ efforts to reach out to communities create a cycle of healthier living for the whole environment. He welcomes Shane Hughes, strategic supplier manager at Intermountain Healthcare, to talk about why being healthy and staying healthy go hand-in-hand with diversity and outreach. 

You can find more Medically Necessary episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

