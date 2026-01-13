Consumer Price Index reports continued hikes in 2025

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers rose 2.7 percent in the year 2025, according to an annual report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published on Tuesday.

The report stated that the overall increase was largely driven by a 0.4 percent rise in the shelter index recorded in December. The food and energy indexes also contributed to the yearly increase.

For the year, the food index increased 3.1 percent. This marks an acceleration from 2024, when food prices rose 2.5 percent. The cost of food at home rose 2.4 percent in 2025, compared to a 1.8 percent increase the previous year. Dining out also became more expensive, with the food away from home index climbing 4.1 percent, up from a 3.6 percent rise in 2024.

Energy costs saw a significant reversal, increasing 2.3 percent in 2025 after falling 0.5 percent in 2024. The electricity index rose 6.7 percent and the natural gas index jumped 10.8 percent over the last 12 months. In contrast, the gasoline index fell 3.4 percent, matching its rate of decline from the prior year.