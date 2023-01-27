Container drayage TMS provider PortPro raises $12M

PortPro, a TMS provider to container drayage and intermodal carriers, announced it raised $12 million in a Series A funding round led by Avenue Growth Partners.

The proceeds from the round will allow the New Jersey-based company to expand capabilities on its technology platform.

“Drayage service providers are a critical component of the global supply chain and are in need of better software options to operate their businesses,” stated Ryan Russell, co-founder and partner at Avenue Growth Partners. “PortPro’s technology is uniquely positioned to lead this transformation.”

The platform allows dispatchers to view a driver’s itinerary and availability, determine which loads need to be assigned to a driver and dispatch loads directly to drivers. Users can access the software from a web portal or smartphone. The platform also provides visibility to brokers and expediters as well as integrations for other supply chain participants.

“We’re committed to the drayage community — it’s who we are,” PortPro CEO Michael Mecca said. “Our goal is to enable carriers to lean into a digital future by providing cutting edge software that helps them streamline their operations, grow their business, and keep their customers happy.”

