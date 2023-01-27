Watch Now


Container drayage TMS provider PortPro raises $12M

Series A round will allow company to build out tech platform

Todd Maiden
A few trucks moving containers out of the Port of Houston. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

PortPro, a TMS provider to container drayage and intermodal carriers, announced it raised $12 million in a Series A funding round led by Avenue Growth Partners.

The proceeds from the round will allow the New Jersey-based company to expand capabilities on its technology platform.

“Drayage service providers are a critical component of the global supply chain and are in need of better software options to operate their businesses,” stated Ryan Russell, co-founder and partner at Avenue Growth Partners. “PortPro’s technology is uniquely positioned to lead this transformation.”

The platform allows dispatchers to view a driver’s itinerary and availability, determine which loads need to be assigned to a driver and dispatch loads directly to drivers. Users can access the software from a web portal or smartphone. The platform also provides visibility to brokers and expediters as well as integrations for other supply chain participants.

“We’re committed to the drayage community — it’s who we are,” PortPro CEO Michael Mecca said. “Our goal is to enable carriers to lean into a digital future by providing cutting edge software that helps them streamline their operations, grow their business, and keep their customers happy.”

Todd Maiden

Based in Richmond, VA, Todd is the finance editor at FreightWaves. Prior to joining FreightWaves, he covered the TLs, LTLs, railroads and brokers for RBC Capital Markets and BB&T Capital Markets. Todd began his career in banking and finance before moving over to transportation equity research where he provided stock recommendations for publicly traded transportation companies.