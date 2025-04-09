Container rates see uptick as tariffs shock supply chain

The upheaval in global trade following President Donald Trump’s tariff announcements is sending shockwaves through international markets and supply chains.

But that’s been good news, however temporary, for container rates that had been trending down for some time, analyst Freightos said in its weekly update.

At the forefront of this trade war escalation is China, now facing a staggering minimum duty of 54% on all goods exported to the U.S., with some items subject to over 70%, and as much as 129%, in tariffs, after a new 50% duty announced by the White House Wednesday. This dramatic increase compounds existing Trump and Biden-era duties, creating a formidable barrier for Chinese exporters and U.S. importers alike.

The ripple effects of these policy changes extend far beyond U.S.-China trade relations, said Freightos research chief Judah Levine, in the update. Many Asian countries that had previously benefited from trade diversion are now also subject to steep tariffs. This shift is forcing importers to reevaluate their sourcing strategies and supply chain configurations.



