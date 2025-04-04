Port of LA’s Seroka says tariffs to cut container volumes by 10%

Container traffic at the busiest U.S. import gateway is expected to drop by 10% in the second half of the year.

Container volumes at the Port of Los Angeles are expected to plunge by double digits in the second half of the year following months of frontloading and higher import prices due to U.S. tariffs.

“It’s my view that the second half of this year, beginning July 1 through the end of the year, we’re going to start to see a drop in cargo [year on year],” said Port Executive Director Gene Seroka, in an interview with Politico. “The drop, I think, is going to be at least 10% at the nation’s largest port here in Los Angeles.”

Seroka said import demand has been sated by months of frontloading by shippers, swelling inventories for household goods. Los Angeles saw months of record- or near-record volumes since the early peak season this past summer.



