As China blocks terminals deal, BlackRock chief says ports ‘will define the future’

The chairman of one of the largest global investment managers says ports are as critical to future infrastructure of the global economy as data centers and power grids.

BlackRock Chairman Laurence Fink in an annual letter to investors said that’s why the company spent 2024 transforming itself into a leader in private markets, the better to get a jump on what it estimates will be a $68 trillion infrastructure boom.

“Assets that will define the future—data centers, ports, power grids, the world’s fastest- growing private companies—aren’t available to most investors,” Fink wrote. “They’re in private markets, locked behind high walls, with gates that open only for the wealthiest or largest market participants.”

New York-based BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) in February announced it was partnering with shipping giant MSC of Geneva to acquire most of the port terminals of CK Hutchison (0000.HK) of Hong Kong in a $23 billion deal that could alter the balance of power in container shipping.