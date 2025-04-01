Tariff backdrop finds ocean rates steady

As President Donald Trump prepares for a Wednesday Rose Garden event to unveil his tariff plan, significant uncertainty remains on key details.

Despite Trump’s claims of having decided on a course of action, reports suggest the administration is still weighing options. A major point of contention is whether to implement reciprocal tariffs at varying levels for specific trading partners or impose a uniform global tariff on all imports.

The administration faces the challenge of reconciling multiple objectives, which include raising revenue through tariffs, increasing domestic manufacturing and using tariffs as leverage to extract concessions from other countries.

Adding to the complexity, the pause on 25% tariffs for imports from Canada and Mexico covered by the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement is set to expire Wednesday. Additionally, federal agencies are due to deliver the president’s requested state of trade report Tuesday, which could potentially form the basis for a 60% tariff on China.



