Container volumes grow in July for South Carolina Ports

Despite an often-reported slowdown in U.S. imports, July volumes for South Carolina Ports rose both year over year (y/y) and sequentially, the port authority said Monday.

SC Ports handled 208,134 twenty-foot equivalent units and 115,422 pier containers in July, the port authority said. This translates into a 12% increase in volume from June at the Port of Charleston, as well as a 3% increase compared with July 2022.

Meanwhile, although exports grew 9% in August, total container volume slipped 4% y/y on lower exports of empty containers.

Volumes also grew at SC Ports’ two rail-served inland ports. Inland ports Dillon and Greer handled a combined 17,724 rail moves in July, which is 55% higher than July 2022. Inland Port Dillon experienced a record July, handling 2,919 rail moves, while Inland Port Greer’s 14,805 rail moves made July a “strong month” for the inland port.

Roll-on/roll-off cargo “remained steady” y/y in July, with 20,866 vehicles moved at the Port of Charleston.

SC Ports attributed the monthly volume growth at its port complex to manufacturing facilities, electric vehicle operations and retail distribution centers that have settled into the Southeast. SC Ports’ capital projects include a $400 million intermodal yard near the Port of Charleston as well as more than $2 billion in port infrastructure, SC Ports said.





“Although overall volumes continue to reflect the tempered U.S. economy, the Southeast is booming and the U.S. East Coast port market continues to attract new cargo,” SC Ports President and CEO Barbara Melvin said in a Monday release. “SC Ports is a powerhouse port on the East Coast with a reputation for providing reliable port service. We quickly work ships and efficiently move cargo for our customers.”

