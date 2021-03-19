Containergeddon round two? — Navigate B2B

COVID-19 vaccination rates are soaring and more people are getting comfortable with being outside. Couple that with a third stimulus check hitting Americans’ bank accounts, and Ocean Audit CEO Steve Ferreria thinks that spells a continued container crisis.

On this episode of Navigate B2B, Ferreira said the reopening of America has not been fully factored in as it relates to the velocity of ocean freight imports. Ferreira introduced viewers to a new way of looking at the expected surge from 450,000 containers a month exiting China to 550,000 or more by the time Q3 arrives.

The American reopening also means people getting back to work. Gary Vaynerchuck, CEO of VaynerMedia, recently addressed how a hybrid model of returning to the work office week might be the predominant model.

Ferreira said if that model takes shape, except companies to do all they can to make workers uber productive (think purchasing new chairs, desks, accessories, computers). The same is true for back-to-school clothing and accessories.

With this expected influx of items to ring in the return of normalcy, Ferreira said, “We have not seen the entire teeth of the Containergeddon beast.”



