Net Zero CarbonNewsTrucking

Cool Mountain Transport receives EPA SmartWay certification

Transportation partnership tracks and helps reduce fuel emissions

Photo of Noi Mahoney Noi MahoneyTuesday, September 7, 2021
1 minute read
“We are always looking to provide the best service to our clients while being mindful of our impact on the environment,” Cool Mountain Transport President Brian Hoblit said. (Photo: Cool Mountain Transport)

Cool Mountain Transport recently became certified in the Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay Transportation Partnership, a collaboration between the transportation industry and environmental groups to track and reduce fuel emissions.

Cool Mountain Transport President Brian Hoblit said tracking the company’s impact and making incremental changes will ultimately help its clients and vendors.

“We are always looking to provide the best service to our clients while being mindful of our impact on the environment,” Hoblit said in a statement. 

“Getting the SmartWay certification is indicative of how our investors hope their current and potential investments perform. While our investors are striving to make returns, they also want to make sure that their companies are minimizing impacts to the environment.”

Launched in 2004, the EPA SmartWay program has more than 3,000 partners in the transportation sector, including companies in the trucking, rail, air, ocean container, logistics and multimodal industries.

“Registered SmartWay Carrier Partners measure, benchmark and track their efforts to increase efficiency and fuel economy and have the documentation to prove it, giving them an advantage with prospective and current clients,” according to the SmartWay program.

The EPA said 23% of the total greenhouse gas emissions from transportation come from heavy- and medium-duty trucks. 

SmartWay said trucking companies can shrink their carbon footprint by:

  • Switching to alternative fuels or alternative energy sources.
  • Improving fuel efficiency through advanced technologies and vehicle design.
  • Improving operating practices like reducing idling time or optimizing routing.

Cool Mountain Transport was founded in 2009 in Nampa, Idaho. Today the company operates a fleet of about 100 trucks, including a refrigerated over-the-road division and a dedicated dry van division for food services companies and agricultural producers throughout the U.S.

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Noi Mahoney.

Photo of Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney is a Texas-based journalist who covers Mexico cross-border trucking, logistics and trade for FreightWaves. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in English in 1999. Mahoney has more than 20 years experience as journalist, working for newspapers in Florida, Maryland and Texas. Contact nmahoney@freightwaves.com

