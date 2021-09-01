Walmart to hire 20,000 supply chain workers

Walmart Inc. said on Wednesday it will add 20,000 positions across more than 250 transportation offices and distribution and fulfillment centers, at an average wage of $20.37 per hour.

The Bentonville, Arkansas-based company said the positions include permanent jobs in full-time and part-time roles. The positions will be for order fillers, freight handlers, lift drivers, technicians and management positions.

“As our business continues evolving to meet the needs of today’s customers, having a robust supply chain is more important than ever,” the company said in a statement. “Every item on our store shelves and in our online inventory is there because of the combined efforts of our associates working in more than 250 supply chain facilities across the country.”

Walmart (NYSE: WMT) is holding hiring events across the country Sept. 8-9 to fill the jobs. The majority of positions will be at Walmart and Sam’s Club distribution and fulfillment centers.

The company’s hiring spree comes ahead of the holiday season. Demand for warehouse workers has been high since the pandemic began last year, with companies adding thousands of jobs at warehouses and logistics networks due to more customers ordering online.

Dollar General Corp. said Wednesday that it is hiring more store associates, workers for distribution centers and CDL drivers, according to a release. The company has hired more than 50,000 employees since mid-July.

“Our distribution centers and private fleet network are the heartbeat of our supply chain, playing a critical role in ensuring customers find the products they need at their local Dollar General,” Tony Zuazo, Dollar General’s executive vice president of global supply chain, said in a statement.

Dollar General (NYSE: DG) said CDL drivers who join by Jan. 22, 2022, will receive a $5,000 signing bonus, paid within the first six months.

