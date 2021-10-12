Cortes named to run Walmart’s US transportation business

Walmart Inc. has named Fernando Cortes, the chief supply chain officer at Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc., to head its U.S. transportation business, its chief supply chain officer, Joe Metzger, said late Tuesday.

Cortes, who spent 18 years at the Plano, Texas-based consumer packaged goods company (NASDAQ:KDP), will report to Metzger, according to Metzger’s LinkedIn post announcing the decision. Cortes’ official title at Walmart is senior vice president-transportation.

In May, Walmart selected Metzger to fill the new role of executive vice president of supply chain operations. Since the appointment, Metzger has been responsible for leading the company’s U.S. transport business, as well as its more than 150 distribution centers and its fulfillment centers.

Cortes will oversee a network of 6,100 tractors, 61,000 trailers and more than 7,800 drivers. Bentonville, Arkansas-based Walmart (NYSE:WMT) has one of the nation’s largest private fleets.