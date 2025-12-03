Costco sues Trump administration as tariff backlash intensifies

Costco has become the largest U.S. company yet to sue the Trump administration over its tariff policy, joining other importers seeking to protect their ability to obtain refunds if the Supreme Court strikes down the duties as unlawful.

Costco (Nasdaq: COST) contends that Trump used an emergency-powers law to impose tariffs on goods from China, Mexico, Canada and dozens of other countries, even though the law does not permit the president to levy tariffs absent a legitimate “unusual and extraordinary” national security threat.

The administration misused emergency powers to enact what amounted to a universal import tax, Costco said in the lawsuit.

Tariff collections have surged under the Trump administration, with U.S. customs duties increasing from $118 billion in fiscal year 2024 to $195 billion in fiscal year 2025, according to federal budget data cited in the lawsuit.