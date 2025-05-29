Court blocks Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs, calls them unconstitutional

In a landmark decision, the U.S. Court of International Trade (CIT) struck down President Donald Trump’s sweeping “Liberation Day” tariffs, curbing executive authority over international trade. The New York-based Article III federal court, composed of nine presidentially appointed, Senate-confirmed judges, unanimously ruled the tariffs unconstitutional. The decision, now under appeal and likely headed to the Supreme Court for final decision, reinforces the CIT’s critical role in enforcing statutory and constitutional limits on trade policy.

Tariff dispute overview

A three-judge CIT panel invalidated tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), including a 30% levy on Chinese goods, 25% on imports from Mexico and Canada, and a 10% universal tariff on global goods—the broadest use of presidential trade authority in modern history. The Trump administration justified these measures by declaring U.S. trade deficits a “national emergency” threatening economic security.