Court orders Mexican supplier to ship parts to Detroit automaker

Citing potential layoffs and disruption to the auto industry, a federal judge in Michigan has ruled that a Mexico-based supplier must keep shipping parts to a Daimler Truck North America subsidiary in Detroit.

Judge Jonathan J.C. Grey of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan granted a preliminary injunction to Detroit Diesel Corp. (DDC) on Friday, ordering Martinrea Honsel Mexico SA de CV to restart production and shipments of housing parts needed to make transmissions for heavy-duty trucks.

The order comes after Martinrea International, the parent company of Martin Honsel Mexico, sent a letter to DDC Feb. 10 stating it would stop sending parts after March 7.

“DDC argues that a preliminary injunction serves the public interest because the injunction … avoids widespread layoffs at DDC, Daimler, and DDC’s suppliers; [and] promotes greater certainty in the automotive industry,” Grey wrote in his ruling. “DDC details how a drop in its production capacity may affect the broader public … . Additionally, there would be less fuel-efficient heavy-duty trucks in service, and these trucks are used to: deliver food and medicine; support and maintain electrical, water treatment, and wastewater treatment systems; and transport garbage.”



