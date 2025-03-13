Daimler Truck subsidiary asks court to force Mexican supplier to ship parts

A subsidiary of Daimler Truck North America said it faces “catastrophic” disruption to its manufacturing operation unless a federal court intervenes to keep its Mexico-based supplier from stopping parts shipments.

Detroit Diesel Corp. (DDC) filed an amended complaint to its existing lawsuit against Martinrea Honsel Mexico SA de CV on March 4 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan.

The complaint asks the court to order Martinrea Honsel to keep shipping transmission housing parts DDC said it needs to produce heavy-duty trucks.

Martinrea International sent a letter to DDC Feb. 10 stating that Martinrea Honsel would stop sending parts after March 7.



