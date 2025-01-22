Caffeine fix? Coffee wholesaler sues brokerage over missing $84,500 load

A publicly traded coffee wholesaler has filed a breach-of-contract and negligence lawsuit against a Texas-based logistics company nearly a year after a load of coffee, valued at almost $84,500, went missing.

Coffee Holding Co. (NASDAQ: JVA) of Staten Island, New York, a wholesale green coffee roaster and trading company, filed suit on Jan. 10 against Ryaan Logistics Group of Prosper, Texas, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

The suit claims that Ryaan Logistics brokered the load to Florida-based AFC Trucking. However, an investigation later determined that AFC Trucking’s identity and DOT number had been stolen and its information had been changed online, according to court documents.

FreightWaves has reached out to Coffee Holding’s attorney, Allyn J. Crawford of Crawford & Desantis LLP of Staten Island, for comment.



