CPB looks to close security gaps on rail exports to Canada, Mexico

WASHINGTON — Federal regulators will attempt to close security gaps on the U.S. rail system for exports destined for Mexico and Canada through a new rulemaking by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The proposed rule, posted Wednesday, would require the electronic transmission of rail export cargo manifest data, including an initial filing 24 hours prior to departure and a final transmission of remaining data at least two hours prior to departure.

“CBP does not presently require the pre-departure electronic submission of data for all exported cargo as it does for imported cargo. This can result in a threat to cargo and broader U.S. national security because CBP has no regulation prescribing any method or means of review for cargo being exported by rail,” according to the agency.

“CBP is proposing this rule to reduce the data gaps existing under current regulations, and to address important cargo security concerns resulting from incomplete data … while providing efficiencies to the trade.”



