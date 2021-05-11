Critiquing the traditional supply chain — Transmission

Transmission is sponsored by AIT. Most automakers rely on “just-in-time” manufacturing to optimize production. That model requires precise coordination throughout every link in the global supply chain. And that’s where AIT Worldwide Logistics comes in. AIT’s automotive logistics professionals are the experts at developing resilient, scalable solutions for OEM and Tier 1 supply chains across Asia, Europe, and North America. AIT has the expertise, technology, and carrier connections to achieve your production goals — just-in-time. To learn more, visit https://www.aitworldwide.com/automotive-logistics

The COVID-19 pandemic has shifted the way the world works in almost every aspect and has definitely highlighted weaknesses in the traditional supply chains across the globe.

On this episode of Transmission, host Sebastian Blanco looks at the deeper implications of supply chain shift and where those supply chains could be headed in the future.

Blanco welcomes Dionis Teshler, CTO and co-founder of GuardKnox, to discuss his opinions on the rethinking of supply chains. Teshler says there needs to be more focus on a new tier of cybertech suppliers to support supply chains of the future.



