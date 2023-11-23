CSX train derailment in Kentucky prompts evacuations, state of emergency declaration

A CSX train carrying molten sulfur derailed in rural Kentucky on Wednesday afternoon, prompting a voluntary evacuation of nearby residents and a state of emergency declaration by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

The derailment, which occurred at 2:33 p.m ET on Wednesday just north of Livingston, Kentucky, in Rockcastle County, involved 16 rail cars, two of which spilled molten sulfur, CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) confirmed Thursday. The derailment sparked a fire, which CSX and local responders are working to extinguish.

“Specialized equipment has been deployed to conduct air monitoring in the area as molten sulphur is known to release sulphur dioxide when it burns. Our immediate focus is on safely extinguishing the fire,” CSX said Thursday. The railway didn’t provide information on the scale of the fire, although CSX said Thursday morning that the fire is about 95% contained.

Two cars carrying magnesium hydroxide were also involved, although there was no indication that those cars were breached, CSX also said. Other cars that had derailed were either empty or carrying non-hazardous products, such as grain or plastic.

No injuries occurred as a result of the incident, and the cause of the derailment is under investigation. CSX said.

In response to the fire and the nature of materials that were spilled, Beshear declared a state of emergency, which allows the state of Kentucky to activate resources for community members, including Kentucky Emergency Management and the Kentucky National Guard, according to a Wednesday news release from Beshear’s office. The Rockcastle County judge/executive board also declared a state of emergency.





Authorities also recommended that Levingston residents evacuate, according to CSX.

Beshear said the state’s Emergency Operations Center has been activated, and the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet Emergency Response Team is also on scene.

CSX will work with local authorities to develop a recovery plan once the area is secured, CSX said Wednesday.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Joanna Marsh.