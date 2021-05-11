  • ITVI.USA
    15,070.180
    -26.240
    -0.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    24.340
    -0.150
    -0.6%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,050.880
    -19.870
    -0.1%
  • TLT.USA
    2.710
    -0.020
    -0.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.350
    0.280
    9.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.090
    0.230
    8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.730
    0.070
    4.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.100
    0.150
    5.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.160
    0.120
    5.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.570
    0.220
    6.6%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,070.180
    -26.240
    -0.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    24.340
    -0.150
    -0.6%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,050.880
    -19.870
    -0.1%
  • TLT.USA
    2.710
    -0.020
    -0.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.350
    0.280
    9.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.090
    0.230
    8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.730
    0.070
    4.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.100
    0.150
    5.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.160
    0.120
    5.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.570
    0.220
    6.6%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
At Your DoorstepFreightWaves TVNews

Curbing delivery hassles — At Your Doorstep

Why timing is crucial to smoother last-mile deliveries

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixTuesday, May 11, 2021
0 9 1 minute read

If you live in a city, one of the most frustrating things is traffic being blocked by a big delivery truck taking up a full lane on a busy street. That is a problem one company is hoping to solve with its curbside management program. 

Coord CEO Stephen Smyth joins Kaylee Nix on this episode of At Your Doorstep to explain how smart zones are helping businesses in cities schedule delivery times to minimize traffic blockage and maximize efficiency. 

Coord’s program allows users to schedule time at a specific curbside to guarantee parking space for deliveries.

Smyth says the goal is to make it easier for drivers to find parking in busy, urban spaces and make it safer for those drivers as they get out of the vehicle to drop off goods. Having a designated in and out time at a curbside loading zone and timing deliveries so there isn’t the risk of overlapping bookings is the first step to meeting that goal.

You can find more At Your Doorstep episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Tags
Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixTuesday, May 11, 2021
0 9 1 minute read
Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

Sign up for a free FreightWaves account today for unlimited access to all of our latest content