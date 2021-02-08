Daily Infographic: E-commerce’s environmentally friendly edge

American Shipper InfographicsFreightWaves InfographicsInfographics
To read the full article, click here.
Emily Ricks
Emily is one of a handful of FreightWaves graphic designers. Focusing in on data visualization, she is the primary infographic designer at FreightWaves. When she's not researching the freight industry, she's researching design tools and trends. View our archive of infographics at FreightWaves.com/infographics.
Related Articles
Daily Infographic: COVID Strikes America’s Largest Ports
Thursday, February 4, 2021
Logistics property rents step higher amid pandemic — Prologis report
Wednesday, February 3, 2021
Daily Infographic: E-commerce Changing the Supply Chain Landscape
Wednesday, February 3, 2021
Weekly Fuel Report: February 1, 2021
Tuesday, February 2, 2021