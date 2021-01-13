Daily Infographic: Port Cranes

American Shipper InfographicsFreightWaves InfographicsInfographics
Emily Ricks
Emily is one of a handful of FreightWaves graphic designers. Focusing in on data visualization, she is the primary infographic designer at FreightWaves. When she's not researching the freight industry, she's researching design tools and trends. View our archive of infographics at FreightWaves.com/infographics.
Related Articles
Daily Infographic: Truck Classification Guide
Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Fuel Report: January 11, 2021
Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Daily Infographic: 2020 Transborder Freight
Monday, January 11, 2021
Daily Infographic: Commercial Truck Insurance
Thursday, January 7, 2021