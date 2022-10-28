Watch Now
BusinessCompany earningsNews

Daimler Truck expects higher profit on better business conditions

Easing semiconductor and rolling component shortages improve outlook

Alan Adler
·
The Western Star 57X that goes on sale next year is one of the new products helping Daimler Truck raise its profit projections. (Photo: Western Star)

Daimler Truck Holding AG expects to earn more money in 2022 than it initially expected on strong vehicle sales in a better-than-expected third quarter.

Daimler split from luxury automaker Mercedes-Benz AG into a stand-alone company in December. It released preliminary figures in advance of its earnings report on Nov. 11.

Third-quarter preliminary earnings more than doubled to 1.27 billion euros ($1.28 billion) before interest and taxes, the world’s largest truck manufacturer said. The average analyst estimate was 1.09 billion euros. Daimler projected preliminary earnings before interest and taxes that exceeded its Q3 2021 by 159%.

In North America, adjusted EBIT was 738 million euros, a 111% increase over a year-ago EBIT of 351 million euros. Adjusted return on sales was 12% versus 9.7% a year ago.

Better business conditions for Daimler Truck

Significantly higher vehicle sales, strong prices and solid results in the after-sales business all contributed.

The Stuttgart, Germany-based company had projected no growth for the year amid lingering effects of a semiconductor shortage and rolling unavailability of other components. Daimler Truck now expects a “slight increase” in earnings as some of those concerns have waned. That has allowed a reduction of significant backlogs of trucks waiting in production queues.


Daimler Truck has set targets to reach 10% or greater margins by 2025, which would bring it closer to matching the performance of rivals Volvo Group and Paccar Inc. 

Daimler Truck begins trading in Germany as a stand-alone company

Daimler Truck order bank overflowing but production stymied

GenH2 is more than just a fuel cell truck

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Alan Adler.

Share
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Email

One Comment

  1. Marjorie Simpson

    I’m making a decent compensation from home $60k/week , which is astonishing under a year prior I was jobless in a horrendous economy. I say thanks to God consistently I was honored with these guidelines and presently it’s my obligation to show preemptive kindness and offer it with Everyone,
    , GOOD LUCK.:)
    Here is I begun.… … ……>> 𝐰𝐰𝐰.𝐭𝐨𝐩𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐚𝐲.𝐜𝐨𝐦

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Alan Adler

Alan Adler is a Detroit-based award-winning journalist who worked for The Associated Press, the Detroit Free Press and most recently as Detroit Bureau Chief for Trucks.com. He also spent two decades in domestic and international media relations and executive communications with General Motors.
Share
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Email