  • ITVI.USA
    14,959.950
    116.940
    0.8%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.933
    0.012
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.350
    0.220
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,926.910
    120.050
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.910
    -0.050
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.790
    0.080
    2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.460
    0.170
    13.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.740
    0.020
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.150
    -0.010
    -0.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    131.000
    -2.000
    -1.5%
  • ITVI.USA
    14,959.950
    116.940
    0.8%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.933
    0.012
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.350
    0.220
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,926.910
    120.050
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.910
    -0.050
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.790
    0.080
    2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.460
    0.170
    13.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.740
    0.020
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.150
    -0.010
    -0.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    131.000
    -2.000
    -1.5%
BusinessNewsTop StoriesTrucking

Daimler Truck begins trading in Germany as stand-alone company

Now it is all about trucks as split-up of Mercedes-Benz and Daimler Truck concludes

Photo of Alan Adler Alan AdlerFriday, December 10, 2021
2 minutes read
Daimler Truck began public trading in Germany on Friday, Dec.. 10, as a standalone company, its spinoff from Daimler AG completed. (Photo: Daimler)

Daimler Truck, the world’s largest maker of commercial vehicles, began trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on Friday, completing a split-off from Daimler AG.

The long-awaited independence, first discussed in 2014, was a stock listing rather than an initial public offering. Daimler AG, the parent company of luxury passenger carmaker Mercedes-Benz, retains ownership of 35% of Daimler Truck. Shareholders in Daimler received one share in Daimler Truck for every two Daimler AG (OTC: DDAIF) shares owned.

Watch now: Daimler Truck on electric work trucks

The separation of business units is in vogue. General Electric (NYSE: GE) is in the process of splitting into three businesses. Daimler Truck competitor Traton Group, made up of Scania, Man and most recently Navistar International, was spun off by Volkswagen AG in 2019.

“We are certain we will create value,” Daimler AG CEO Ola Källenius said at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, according to Reuters. “Trucks and cars have different requirements. We are thus unleashing the full potential of both companies.”

DTG shares open higher

Daimler Truck shares traded Friday morning at $33.69, up from their opening price of $31.57. Daimler shares, which will be renamed Mercedes-Benz AG next year, traded 14.49% lower at $83.45.

Shares of Daimler Truck, trading under the ticker DTG, likely will be listed on the recently expanded 40-member DAX index as soon as February 2022.

Daimler Truck, which sells under seven brands globally, is targeting double-digit profit margins in 2025 compared to an expected 6-8% this year. Profits are better in North America, where Daimler Truck North America is the market leader with the Freightliner and Western Star brands. 

If it hits its margin target, Daimler Truck will invest more in future technologies instead of growing profits, CEO Martin Daum said at a media roundtable after ringing the bell to open trading in Frankfurt.

The company has pledged to be carbon neutral in major markets by 2039. It is pursuing both battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell powertrains to eventually replace diesel. The initial goal is 60% of trucks running on zero-emission technology by 2030.

Daimler Truck spinoff on track after parent company’s board vote 

Daimler Truck pegs revenue loss from semiconductor shortage in billions

Daimler Truck order bank overflowing but production stymied

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Alan Adler.

Tags
Photo of Alan Adler Alan AdlerFriday, December 10, 2021
2 minutes read
Photo of Alan Adler

Alan Adler

Alan Adler is a Detroit-based award-winning journalist who worked for The Associated Press, the Detroit Free Press and most recently as Detroit Bureau Chief for Trucks.com. He also spent two decades in domestic and international media relations and executive communications with General Motors.

2 Comments

  1. ●▬▬▬▬ ✹ 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐲 𝐀𝐭 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞&𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐤 𝐀𝐭 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞 ✹ ▬▬▬▬●

    [ JOIN US ] I get paid more than $120 to $395 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this I have earned easily $24000k from this without having online working skills . Simply give it a shot on the accompanying site…

    Here is I started.……GOOD LUCK…>> Www.NETCASH1.Com

    Reply

  2. I am making 💵 $200 to 💵$300per hour doing online work from home. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life. if you interested…Go to this link, fill out a basic online form and hit submit at,Home Profit System And Follow The instructions as Home Profit System And Set Up your Account.. GOOD LUCK★★
    ↓↓↓↓THIS WEBSITE↓↓↓↓>>>>>>HERE☛ http://Www.PAYCASH1.com

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

To continue reading, please log into your FreightWaves account below

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.