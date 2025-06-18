DAT and OTR, embroiled in dispute over factoring, reach settlement and end battle

The legal battle between factoring company OTR Solutions and DAT Freight & Analytics has come to a quick end, with DAT disclosing Wednesday that OTR had “voluntarily” ended its suit.

The closure to the lawsuit comes a week after OTR had won a victory in the Superior Court of Cobb County, when a court ordered DAT Solutions to suspend the operations of Outgo, a financial services and factoring company DAT acquired in May.

A spokesman for DAT, which put out a brief announcement about the end to the lawsuit, declined to answer questions submitted by FreightWaves about any provisions in the settlement.



