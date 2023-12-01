DAT has ‘zero tolerance’ for fraudsters

Load board DAT said it has shut down fake websites and is promising to take “immediate action” against any fraudsters who in the future may try to get at its customers’ information.

An additional multifactor authentication fraud site pretending to be load board provider DAT. (Image: Kreg Hunter and Netlify)

DAT confirmed to FreightWaves that the fake DAT sites reported in November have been shut down. That includes additional phishing sites allegedly used to acquire DAT users’ multifactor authentication codes.

“Our Network Integrity Unit works around the clock to identify and remove fraudulent actors. We have a zero tolerance policy to fraud and will take immediate action if we find anyone engaging in fraudulent behavior,” said Annabel Reeves, communications director at DAT.

DAT advises customers who suspect they have received a phishing email impersonating DAT or suspect a compromise of their DAT credentials to promptly contact the customer service department and report the incident. It also recommends sending a screenshot of the message to customer service instead of forwarding the actual phishing email to avoid further issues.

DAT users can find more information at the company’s fraud protection website.

Phishing attacks are on the rise in the logistics industry, with indications that sophisticated hackers are targeting brokers and carriers.





In mid-November, a DAT user received an email with a fake Carrier411 Freight Guard Report requesting the user respond at onedatfreight.com. DAT’s actual website address is one.dat.com. The IP address showed a company called Beget LLC out of St. Petersburg, Russia, was hosting the fake site.

The additional phishing sites were confirmed to be hosted by web application site Netlify.

The fake sites include:

user-dat-verification.netlify.app

Dat-directory-reviewlist.netlify.app

Netlify support confirmed that the additional sites had been reported to its security team on Nov. 23 and Nov. 29, respectively. Both sites were suspended the same day they were reported.

Onedatfreight.com’s shutdown date is unknown.

If you have a story on load board fraud to share, please email [email protected].

